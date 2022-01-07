Chelsea Make Marcus Bettinelli Selection Hint Ahead of Chesterfield Clash in FA CupChelsea Make Marcus Bettinelli Selection Hint Ahead of Chesterfield Clash in FA Cup

Skip to main content
Chelsea Make Marcus Bettinelli Selection Hint Ahead of Chesterfield Clash in FA Cup

Chelsea have droppeda huge hint regarding Marcus Bettinelli's involvement in the FA Cup third round against Chesterfield on Saturday.

With Edoaurd Mendy on Senegal duty at the African Cup of Nations, Bettinelli is in contention for a start in the FA Cup.

Taking to Instagram, Chelsea have dropped a huge hint that he will play as the Blues posted a picture of the goalkeeper along with the caption 'More cups to deal with!'.

Chelsea usually select players that will feature in the match in the graphic, with this being the biggest hint that the Englishman could make his Blues debut against the non-league club.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga deputising for Mendy during his absence, the Spaniard could be rested against Chesterfield as he will return to action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg next week.

Bettinelli, therefore, could make his Chelsea debut after joining on a free transfer from Fulham in the summer.

Read More

imago1007582780h

The shot-stopper has previously revealed that he is ready to step in when called upon and will likely be given some minutes against non-league Chesterfield this weekend.

When asked about his debut previously, Bettinelli said: “If it ever happens, obviously some nerves will kick in.

“But I have played a lot of games, I know what I’m capable of and I will be excited because I will be making my Chelsea debut with some of the best players in the world. To say I have done that will be amazing. I’ll be happy if I save 10 shots or no shots, as long as we win.

“Chelsea have two unbelievable keepers and they’re going to share the load as much as possible. They are the two he has to look after the most. But if an injury, suspension or illness happens, my task is to be ready for that. That’s my role, that’s my job.”

