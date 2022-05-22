Skip to main content

Chelsea Make Premier League History After Watford Victory

Chelsea made Premier League history after beating Watford on the final game of the season, being ahead at the break.

Thomas Tuchel's side went into the break 1-0 ahead thanks to Kai Havertz's opener.

This feat meant that the Blues made history, becoming the first team in Premier League history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time.

imago1012193626h

The Blues ended the season third in the league, topping off the season with victory over already-relegated Watford.

The match saw Antonio Rudiger play his last game for Chelsea, being applauded off by the Blues' faithful as he is set for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel will now look to push on after a history-making season, where Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup for the first time.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich by the end of the month as they prepare to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City next season, with the two teams battling it out for the title on the last game of the season.

imago1012190426h

Tuchel admitted that he believes Boehly will keep the high standards and ambition at Chelsea due to the price he is paying for the club.

"He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level," he said.

It remains to be seen as to how active Chelsea will be in the transfer window as they look to build a squad worthy of challenging for titles.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012193626h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman11 minutes ago
imago1012191235h
News

Official: Mason Mount Named Chelsea's 2021/22 Player of the Season

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms20 minutes ago
imago1012192684h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 Watford | Premier League

By Joel Middleton24 minutes ago
imago1012190426h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Ross Barkley’s Stoppage Time Winner Seals Third Place Finish for Blues

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1012109431h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Watford Clash

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1012117715h
Features/Opinions

‘Preferred Some More Youth‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012108474h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012109210h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expresses Concern Over Christian Pulisic's Finishing

By Matt Debono6 hours ago