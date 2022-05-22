Chelsea Make Premier League History After Watford Victory

Chelsea made Premier League history after beating Watford on the final game of the season, being ahead at the break.

Thomas Tuchel's side went into the break 1-0 ahead thanks to Kai Havertz's opener.

This feat meant that the Blues made history, becoming the first team in Premier League history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues ended the season third in the league, topping off the season with victory over already-relegated Watford.

The match saw Antonio Rudiger play his last game for Chelsea, being applauded off by the Blues' faithful as he is set for a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Tuchel will now look to push on after a history-making season, where Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup for the first time.

Todd Boehly's consortium are set to take over from Roman Abramovich by the end of the month as they prepare to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City next season, with the two teams battling it out for the title on the last game of the season.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel admitted that he believes Boehly will keep the high standards and ambition at Chelsea due to the price he is paying for the club.

"He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level," he said.

It remains to be seen as to how active Chelsea will be in the transfer window as they look to build a squad worthy of challenging for titles.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube