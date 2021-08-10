Chelsea Make Romelu Lukaku Decision Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Clash vs Villarreal

Romelu Lukaku won't be involved in Chelsea's UEFA Super Clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Thomas Tuchel and his squad travelled out to Belfast on Tuesday morning and landed shortly after ahead of the European fixture.

The Champions League and Europa League winners come head-to-head to battle it out to claim the European bragging rights.

UEFA

But the Blues haven't taken soon-to-be announced Lukaku with them on the plane to Northern Ireland.

Lukaku is yet to sign for the Blues but is closing in on a club-record £97.5 million transfer worth in excess of £200,000-a-week on a five-year deal.

He will fly to London to finalise his move which has seen Chelsea not name him in their 24-man squad that made the short trip on Tuesday.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have until 11pm (UK) on Tuesday night to make alterations and changes to their squad to face the Spanish side, as per UEFA's rules.

Tuchel hinted a move for Lukaku is on but refused to give too much away.

"(His) is the kind of profile we're looking for and if it is possible to convince agents and clubs, we will do our best."

