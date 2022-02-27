Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Make Statement on 'Horrific & Devastating' Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Chelsea have issued a fresh 24-word statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict following Roman Abramovich's recent decision to hand over the stewardship of the club to the Foundation.

It was confirmed on Saturday night that the Russian-born would relinquish his decision-making role at the club for the time being, as he looked to protect the Club from uncertainty over his personal position amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Abramovich's statement read as follows: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

imago1010175273h

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

Read More

Click here for the six Trustee members who will take over the stewardship from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea head to Wembley on Sunday afternoon to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and plans have been discussed to show support to the people of Ukraine. 

It remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel's side, who have been distracted in preparations for the cup final, are taking part in any type of gesture.

However, hours before the final in the capital, Chelsea have released a statement on the 'conflict' and 'situation', offering their support and hope for peace in Ukraine. 

The 24-word statement read: "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008934178h
News

Chelsea Make Statement on 'Horrific & Devastating' Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
29 seconds ago
imago1002919505h
News

Jorginho Hungry to Add More Titles to Chelsea Trophy Cabinet Ahead of Carabao Cup Final Against Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1001109302h
News

'Chelsea Can Cause Any Team Trouble' - Jorginho Fires Message at Liverpool Ahead of EFL Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
11 hours ago
imago1007577564h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Hakim Ziyech & Kai Havertz Deserve Starting Chelsea Roles vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
12 hours ago
imago1010003606h
News

Jorginho Relishing Wembley Return as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Glory Over Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
12 hours ago
imago1010175273h
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Release Statement Following Roman Abramovich's Decision to Relinquish Stewardship

By Matt Debono
12 hours ago
imago1010121150h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Thoughts on 'Massive Match' as Chelsea Prepare to Take on Liverpool in EFL Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
13 hours ago
imago0046921066h
News

Report: Marina Granovskaia & Petr Cech's Roles Revealed After Roman Abramovich Takes Step Back From Chelsea

By Matt Debono
14 hours ago