Chelsea Make Statement on 'Horrific & Devastating' Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Chelsea have issued a fresh 24-word statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict following Roman Abramovich's recent decision to hand over the stewardship of the club to the Foundation.

It was confirmed on Saturday night that the Russian-born would relinquish his decision-making role at the club for the time being, as he looked to protect the Club from uncertainty over his personal position amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich's statement read as follows: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

Chelsea head to Wembley on Sunday afternoon to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and plans have been discussed to show support to the people of Ukraine.

It remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel's side, who have been distracted in preparations for the cup final, are taking part in any type of gesture.

However, hours before the final in the capital, Chelsea have released a statement on the 'conflict' and 'situation', offering their support and hope for peace in Ukraine.

The 24-word statement read: "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

