Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expecting another baby with wife Christine

Frank Lampard's wife, Christine, has announced that she and her husband are expecting a second child.

The Loose Women star and the Chelsea manager welcomed their first child, Patricia, into the world in 2018.

Announcing the exciting news, Christine said, in an Instagram post: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampard's! It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

Christine added: "Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Frank is already father to Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, from a previous relationship.

Some beautiful and heart-felt messages have since poured in, congratulating the couple on the announcement.

Lampard would be hoping the good news is sign for a change in fortune for side, as Chelsea look to bounce back after a disastrous spell, against League Two side Morecambe in their FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday.

