'I'm Excited to go There' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues are currently top of the table after nine games played and are therefore ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Their last trip to St. James' Park saw them win 2-0, with a Federico Fernandez own goal and a Tammy Abraham strike completing the scoring last season.

When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel commented on their trip to Tyneside as they look to remain top of the table for the fourth matchday in a row, as he said: "I'm excited to go there.

"I love the pictures from the stadium. A very traditional club, well known in Germany. Football lovers know very well the shirt, the stadium and the atmosphere that can be created."

Chelsea have won their last five games since defeat to Juventus in the Champions League including the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City last weekend, with Mason Mount scoring a hat trick.

Saturday's hosts are yet to win in the Premier League this season as they currently sit in 19th in the table.

The German boss also added: "We are looking forward to it. It is a dream to play in these places and to fight for the win.

"We expect nothing else but a tough match. It's Premier League. They want to prove a point, they are better than where they are."

Chelsea will kick off against Newcastle at 15:00 (UK) on Saturday afternoon.

