Thomas Tuchel Opens Up on Timo Werner's Form Following Arsenal Victory

The striker missed several chances and Tuchel has weighed in.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Timo Werner's performance as the striker missed several big chances in the Mind Series friendly against Arsenal.

The Blues came out 2-1 winners over their London rivals as goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham secured the win.

Speaking following the win, Tuchel discussed the chances missed by his German striker.

"He had an assist and we talked and analysed last season often enough given his situation. Nothing has changed so far." Tuchel said when asked about last season's poor goalscoring form carrying over into this season.

"He had a so-so Euros with Germany but that was a concern of the whole team, not his personal problem. Then he had some days off and it's on him, like always, to show his quality and ability."

Chelsea went into the break 1-0 up as Werner was replaced by Abraham, who went on to score the winner.

"It's very hard with the first 45 minutes after a tough week that we put into the players, it's not easy for the players to like at this kind of level. I was happy. He was dangerous and there were chances when he could've been more decisive. He could've scored and got another assist." Tuchel continued.

"So it's a bit the same as last season. But we have just started, it's not the moment now to worry."

The forward scored 12 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season and registered 15 assists during his first season in English football.

The Blues are expected to add a world-class forward to their squad next season as Tuchel looks to build on his Champions League winning team and this could provide more competition for Werner.

