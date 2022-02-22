Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Expects Tough Tie From Lille Despite Ligue 1 Struggles

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is expecting a competitive tie from Lille, despite the struggles they have faced so far this season in Ligue 1.

The French side outstandingly topped the Ligue 1 table at the end of last season, beating giants Paris Saint-Germain by one point in the end.

However, after a tough spell this time round, the reigning champions are currently sat in 11th place, a total of 23 points behind first-placed PSG.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Speaking at his side's press conference on Monday, ahead of their Champions League encounter with Lille the following day, Tuchel insisted he expects a tough tie from the French team.

“Yes they do (struggle this season) but have a fantastic reason," he told the media. "I think they had a great coach and fantastic players, they were very competitive when I was in Paris.

"You could feel this was a strong group, strong squad, very emotional club and difficult to play at in their stadium.

"The quality of the coach was exceptional and you could feel they have a chance to fight constantly for a place in the Champions League.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"Last season they became Champions, which was huge in France. From there they lost players and the coach so there’s a huge change.

"If the change is so big, there’s a possibility it takes some time for things to settle in. Now they lost another key player in (Jonathan) Ikone. They are taking formation.

Tuchel went on to describe how he anticipates Lille to play and what his side can do to try and stop them.

"Still, we all know how physical the French football is, the offensive players are very fast and brave in one on one challenges.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"Always a threat on counter-attacks, very disciplined on the ball. They have the chance to play this game as underdogs, in a mentality with nothing to lose.

"They will take it from there. It is like always, we respect the game and the opponent.

"We will prepare our team like we always do and then hopefully find ourselves the best performance which we do normally in knockout and cup matches, play a competitive match tomorrow."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube