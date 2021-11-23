Chelsea Managers Tuchel and Hayes Nominated for Prestigious FIFA Awards After Recent Successes

Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes have been nominated for their respective men and women's FIFA Coach of the Year awards.

The Blues bosses have both enjoyed successful spells in recent months, with the men's side winning the Champions League for the second time in their history, and the women's squad securing their second consecutive league title.

Both are widely regarded as two of the best in the business as their sides continue to win on the pitch.

According to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel and Hayes are in contention to win the Best FIFA Men's and Women's Coach of 2021 awards.

The German boss joined the Blues as manager in January this year, guiding the club to a top four finish in the Premier League and their second ever Champions League title.

Chelsea are also top of the table as it stands after 12 games, with just two losses in all competitions so far this season.

Hayes joined Chelsea Women back in 2012 and has helped the club win four Women's Super League titles and two Women's FA Cups.

They are currently second in the table so far, just the one point behind leaders Arsenal and six clear of third placed Brighton.

Both teams are considered to be favourites for their respective league titles this season due to the abundance of talent in their squads.

The men's team are back in action on Tuesday night as they face Serie A side Juventus in the Champions League group stages.

