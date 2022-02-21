Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount returned to Chelsea training on Monday afternoon at their Cobham training centre ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash against LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side are finishing the final touches of their preparations for the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta (groin) and Mount (ankle) both missed the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea hoped both could be involved against Lille, and their returns took one step closer on Monday as they joined in with team training.

Mount's involvement is unclear as he emerged for team training on Monday with Timo Werner after completing individual training over the weekend.

He could be involved in the squad for Tuesday, Tuchel revealed, as he gears up to be fully ready for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley against Liverpool.

Azpilicueta joined the group as expected following a groin issue and could return to the starting XI against the Ligue 1 side.

“Azpi looks much better than Callum. Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow," Tuchel said earlier in the day during his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet. Reece is still out, Chilly out.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) was absent on Monday which makes him a major doubt for the European clash. Reece James wasn't seen so if he is to make a comeback this week, will have to wait for Sunday's final.

Harvey Vale joined the rest of the group at Cobham who will be looking to retain their Champions League crown following triumph in Porto.

