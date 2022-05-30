Chelsea Megastore Re-Opens Following Boehly-Clearlake Consortium Takeover

The online Chelsea megastore has been re-opened following the takeover of the club by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium.

This comes as Roman Abramovich has officially sold the club, meaning that the Blues are no longer affected by his sanctioning.

The online megastore is back up and running, with fans allowed to buy merchandise once more.

The United Kingdom Government have issued a statement confirming that Chelsea are no longer affected by sanctionings on the Russian-born former owner.

They wrote: "Today's (Monday's) change of ownership marks a new chapter for Chelsea Football Club in the best interests of its fans, the club and the wider football community."

"The club is now no longer subject to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich, an individual who has enabled (Vladimir) Putin's brutal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

"Since sanctions were imposed on Abramovich on 10 March, we have worked tirelessly to ensure the club can continue to play football, while maintaining the integrity of our sanctions regime."

Whilst it remains unclear as to whether Three UK will remain Chelsea's shirt sponsor for next season, shirts with their logo are up for sale on the website.

It were reportedly seeking a replacement for shirt sponsor Three UK after they announced that their sponsorship deal with Chelsea would be suspended after Abramovich's sanctionings.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea and their sponsorship situation as the Boehly-Clearlake consortium get to work.

