Chelsea Mentality Against Norwich Was 'Top Class', Says Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised his side's mentality against bottom of the league Norwich on Saturday afternoon as the Blues won the tie 7-0.

In the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz had to fill in to complete Thomas Tuchel's attacking trio.

Mount left the tie as the star man, scoring a hat trick in the fixture and taking home the match ball.

SIPA USA

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the win, Mount had a lot of positive things to say about his side's victory.

“It was a good day, a special day definitely to score a hat-trick here at the Bridge.

"I don’t think I’ve ever scored more than one goal for Chels so to get three in a game after 25 games without one is a great feeling.

"But most importantly, seven goals, you don’t really see that often, and to get a clean sheet, the way we performed today mentality wise was top class."

SIPA USA

Mount continued, praising his side's durability in tough fixtures.

“These games can be tough. Early kick-off after a tough game midweek, late game, not much rest in between, two days of training, it can always be tough these games.

"But the character and mentality we’ve shown to come out, be on them pressing wise, intensity, how we started, how the whole game was going to go, we showed how we wanted to go about the game.”

