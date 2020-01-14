Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to join Swansea City on loan for rest of the season

Conor Gallagher will join Championship side Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old was recalled from his loan spell with Charlton Athletic and will now head to the Liberty Stadium to link up with Steve Cooper.

According to Sam Wallace from the Telegraph, Gallagher will join the Swans until the end of the season.

He will join fellow Blue Marc Guehi, who also made a loan switch to the Championship side last week.

Conor Gallagher left Charlton after bagging six goals and two assists in 26 appearances in the Championship, in his first spell in senior football.

Swansea City have fought off interest from promotion rivals West Brom and Premier League duo Norwich City and Burnley.

