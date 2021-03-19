NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel's style of football

Jorginho has revealed what Thomas Tuchel wants from the Chelsea midfield and has offered his assessment on the style of play the German wants the team to approach games with.

Chelsea have remained unbeaten in Tuchel's first 13 games in charge (W9. D4) which has put them in a strong position heading into the final months of the season.

A change in manager mid-season was a risky and controversial call following the departure of Frank Lampard, but it has so far proved to the be the correct decision with the Blues back on track. 

sipa_32613910 (1)

Tuchel has opted for a three-back system in most of his games which has seen the Blues tighten up and become a difficult side to break down, including the 'double six' role in the midfield.

Jorginho has been heavily involved since Tuchel's arrival and has thrived in the midfield as have N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, Jorginho revealed what Tuchel wants from the team.

"The coach wants us having control of the game, playing from behind, even when the pressure comes.

sipa_32567364

"So, for me, it’s a good way to play football that I like and enjoy, and I think it’s better for my characteristics than playing long balls, and second balls.

"When it’s Kova, his style is to play short, to come, so I know if he wants to play one-two or when he wants some space to move forward and to dribble. So, I just try to help him, either give him the space, or come over to help him and give him an option – whatever he needs to get out of the situation.

"With Kante, it’s kind of the same. When you play with your mates, you need to understand each other, and understand their characteristics as well. So, I know that Kante has big power, so I tell him when he can turn. With Kante, it’s more about talking: “Turn!” “Man on!” or talking so he knows I’m there for the short pass. So, I just try to give him an option to do a one-two and get out."

Jorginho will be available for the Blues this weekend against the Blades after he missed the Champions League win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday due to suspension.

