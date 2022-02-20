'He’s a Reference' - Jorginho Still Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

Skip to main content
Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Dreams of Playing Under Manager Pep Guardiola

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted he still dreams of playing under manager Pep Guardiola. 

The Blues man joined the west London side from Napoli in the summer of 2018 and has established himself as one of their most important players in recent seasons. 

He has featured 32 times for Chelsea so far this season, scoring nine goals and assisting one in all competitions. 

imago1009601409h

In an interview with Ale Oliveira, via Sport Witness, the Italian international revealed that he still dreams of playing under the Spanish manager in his career.

"I have. I don’t know if it will (happen). But yeah, he’s a reference. When I was a kid, watching his Barcelona win everything with Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta."

Read More

He was speculated to be joining Manchester City in the same summer he joined Chelsea, with the 30-year-old speaking on those links.

"I wasn’t supposed to come to Chelsea, man. I was supposed to have arrived at another club. Another English club.

imago0037845088h

"And then it happened as it happened and I arrived at Chelsea, which also, hey, with history, that’s Chelsea, right, man. So with Chelsea everything happened very fast. When I saw it, I was already in London and I said ‘let’s go’."

Jorginho has made 173 appearances for the Blues since he joined three seasons ago, with 26 goals and 5 assists to his name.

Since joining the west London side he has won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, as well as Euro 2020 with Italy.

