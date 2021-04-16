Chelsea midfielder Jorginho makes N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic admission

Jorginho is enjoying his new role in the Chelsea midfield under Thomas Tuchel and had praised his teammates N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

The 29-year-old has featured heavily under Tuchel since his arrival in January which has seen him, Kovacic and Kante rotated in the Blues midfield.

Kovacic, who is currently out injured, and Kante who has recently returned to full fitness have been praised by the Italian, who have made Jorginho's job 'easy'.

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Jorginho spoke to the official Chelsea website regarding his role in the double-six and he expressed his happiness in the position.

He said: "I am enjoying it a lot and it’s very good to play in this position for the team. I feel very comfortable in this role and when you have players around you like Kova and Kante, who have so much quality, it makes everything easy for you to do your job.

"I really enjoy the role. I think you need to do a lot of organising, making sure we know when to press and how to escape the opposition’s attack and to always be focused on what is happening around you, looking for passes to start an attack quickly."

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Jorginho also spoke on the importance of his role in defending and helping the side out defensively including aiding the wing-backs.

"It is important to help the team out defensively, especially in the role I play," he added. "I need to be there to protect the defence and also screen the play when Reece, Callum, Chilly or whoever goes forward from the wide full-back areas.

"It is important I can make tackles to help the team and this is something I work on. I think a player who is a good tackler is someone who is switched on for every second of the game and can sense the danger early."

