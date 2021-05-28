Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Ready to Shoulder Penalty Responsibility in Champions League Final

Chelsea star Jorginho is prepared to step up from twelve yards against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has a mixed record from the penalty spot this season - having failed to convert a spot-kick on three occasions this season.

"I am really prepared [to step up from the penalty spot], but I am not going to tell you how," said the Italy international, as quoted by Football London.

READ MORE: Chelsea Favourite César Azpilicueta Praises 'Remarkable' Job Done by Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich

READ MORE: César Azpilicueta Defends Chelsea Forward Timo Werner Ahead of Champions League Final

Jorginho cool

The midfielder has made himself a regular fixture under Thomas Tuchel after a stop-start onset to the campaign, which often saw him restricted to the bench under former Blues boss Frank Lampard.

He added: "This game can be solved in details and this is the opportunity to change things for us, not just me but the whole team.

"We have to prepare for everything that is coming tomorrow."

Jorginho happy
