    October 9, 2021
    Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Reveals Emotions Regarding Ballon d'Or Nomination

    Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has taken to his social media to celebrate his nomination for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

    The 29-year-old has been key to much of Chelsea's successes since his arrival back in 2018.

    In his three years at the club, he had made a total of 151 appearances, scoring 17 goals and becoming famous for his signature hop-skip penalty technique.

    The Italy international took to Instagram on Friday night to celebrate being listed in the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

    The shortlist includes 30 names, three of which will be announced closer to the date as being the top three up for the prize.

    Jorginho is one of five Chelsea players to have made the 30 name shortlist, including the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku.

    Jorginho was nominated for, and won, the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award earlier this year, when he beat Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City man Kevin de Bruyne to the post.

    The 29-year-old has enjoyed a very succesful 2021 so far, winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Euro 2020 with Italy and then the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

    He was even the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season with a total of seven goals.

    Having faced criticism that the only reason he is in west London was because of Maurizio Sarri's appointment to manager in 2018, there is no doubt that Jorginho has become a pivotal player to the Chelsea squad since under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

