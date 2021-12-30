Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Reveals How it Feels to Place Third in 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has spoken out about how it feels to place third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, labelling it a 'very proud' feeling.

The Italy international had his most successful year yet in senior football, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with his country.

Fellow Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante finished fifth in the competition, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku all finishing in the top 30.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app, Jorginho revealed how it feels to finish third in the Ballon d'Or competition.

"I’m very proud, but if I got there it was because I wasn’t alone. I got there because of the work of everyone around me. It’s nice to see a midfielder up there.

"It means everyone is seeing what we can do, what we can offer and add to the team. Until now it definitely was my best year. Winning those trophies doesn’t happen every year!

"Hopefully, maybe, I can have something similar, or maybe even better, why not!"

IMAGO / News Images

Jorginho was his side's top scorer in the Premier League last season as well with seven league goals.

This season, Thomas Tuchel has spent a lot of money brining striker Romelu Lukaku in, and Jorginho hopes to not be his side's top scorer once again.

"It’s just happened like that! I hope our strikers can score, score, score and be the top scorers and not me, to be honest."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube