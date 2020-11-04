Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The German international was left out of the squad to face Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge, and Lampard confirmed his exclusion.

As per the official Chelsea channels, Lampard confirmed the German had tested positive for the virus and is now in a period of self-isolation.

Havertz didn't train with the rest of the squad prior to the Rennes clash.

A statement on the official Chelsea website reads:

"Frank Lampard has confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19.

"As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes."

