Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is a 'manager's dream' after fantastic finish against Porto, says Joe Cole

Mason Mount is a 'manager's dream' after fantastic finish against Porto, says Joe Cole

Joe Cole has labelled Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as a 'manager's dream' and has tipped the Blues star as a 'leader' in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Mount has become an integral part of the Chelsea team and he proved his worth once again, silencing the critics, with a fantastic finish against FC Porto during Chelsea's 2-0 win on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea were struggling against the Portuguese side in Seville, but up stepped Mount whose touch and turn saw him finish off excellently in the 32nd minute to give them the lead and a precious away goal. 

Tuchel's side went onto win the game 2-0 after a late goal from Ben Chilwell.

Mount was replaced in the 80th minute as Chelsea looked to close the game out, but he earned praise from Cole in the BT Sport studio after the match.  

As quoted by Paul Brown, Cole said: "He’s a manager’s dream because he does the tactics to a tee off the ball. In that difficult spell just before they changed the manager, when nobody was playing well, he stood up, so he’s a leader as well."

Mount was delighted with the performance of his side but knows the job isn't complete yet as they return to Seville next Tuesday for the second leg.

He added: "We knew it would be a tough game. We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win.

"It’s only half the tie, there’s a second leg to go.

"We came into this game with full focus, 100% commitment that we’d win.

“The job’s not done. They’ll fight for the next leg and we’ll have to give it our all. We’ll be ready.”

