Report: Mason Mount 'Looks Certain' to Miss England's Clash With Albania

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount 'looks certain' to miss England's World Cup Qualifier against Albania on Friday night, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was absent from the Chelsea squad against Newcastle and Malmo before returning as a substitute vs Burnley at the weekend.

He is yet to join up with the England squad and according to Mail Sport, Mount will miss Friday night's clash against Albania at Wembley.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This comes after Mount had his wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday, which he has been struggling in pain with which saw him miss several Chelsea matches.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Mount was in pain, causing him to miss games as he said: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill.

"The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”



Mount will be hoping to have recovered by the time Chelsea return from international break and face Leicester.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube