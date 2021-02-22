Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount provides injury update ahead of Atlético Madrid clash

Chelsea ace Mason Mount was pictured nursing some ice on his knee after his side's 1-1 draw at St. Mary's on Saturday.

The 22-year-old earned the visitors a valuable point as he won and converted a second-half penalty to level proceedings after Takumi Minamino had given Southampton the lead with an expertly-taken goal just over the half-hour mark.

However, Mount, who's arguably been his side's best and most consistent performer this season, was seen struggling with a knee problem after the full-time whistle.

"It’s just a little knock. A bit of bruising, but I’ll be fine. Nothing can stop me," said the England international, in his post-match interview, as quoted by Chelsea.

READ MORE: Revealed - Atlético Madrid confirm available squad to face Chelsea in Champions League last-16

READ MORE: Mason Mount delivers verdict on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Why Thomas Tuchel substituted Callum Hudson-Odoi during Southampton draw

Following a frustrating draw in Hampshire, a tricky run of fixtures awaits the Blues as they face Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool in their next three games across all competitions, over the space of two weeks.

Mount added: "We spoke a bit about it before the game, saying we need to go into these next three or four weeks really focused. We have some massive games coming up that can really push us in the right direction, so we’re very excited.

"These are the games we want to play in - big Champions League games, big Premier League games against top clubs, so we’re very excited and we’re looking forward to them."

READ MORE: Comment - Atletico Madrid may be the favourites against Chelsea, but don’t write off Thomas Tuchel's side

READ MORE: What Thomas Tuchel thought of Chelsea's performance against Southampton

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings from the 1-1 draw against Southampton

The Cobham graduate has bagged five goals and six assists across 33 appearances in all competitions for the west Londoners this campaign.

A regular fixture in the lineup under former boss Frank Lampard, Mount has earned his place in the starting XI under current manager Thomas Tuchel, and has netted crucial goals against Sheffield United and Southampton in recent weeks.

Chelsea will have received a major boost should the midfielder be passed fit to start against Diego Simeone's side in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube