Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovačić Hints at Return to Pre-Season Training

Chelsea star Mateo Kovačić is nearing a return to club training following his involvement in the European Championships.

The 27-year-old suffered a disappointing exit as Croatia were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16 stage,

After racking up 42 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, Kovačić is set to return to Cobham as the Dinamo Zagreb academy graduate looks to get up to speed with the rest of the squad.

The former Real Madrid man took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying: "Last few days of vacation before pre-season begins."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has welcomed a series of first-team stars back at training, such as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

The German boss is still expecting the arrival of more senior stars, who are currently on holiday following their involvement in the European Championships and Copa America.

A series of academy stars have been included in the west London side's travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland.

Kovačić played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last term, and he was often positioned in the middle of the park ever since Tuchel was appointed Blues boss.

Despite competing with N'Golo Kanté and Jorginho in central midfield, the Croatian emerged as a crucial first-team player, especially towards the business end of the 2021/22 season.

Tuchel's side will welcome back fans to Stamford Bridge when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4 August. Three days prior, they are at the Emirates to face Arsenal as part of the Mind Series, however no Chelsea fans will be allowed access to the Emirates.

Speaking about his side's pre-season fixtures, Tuchel said: "I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully, there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

