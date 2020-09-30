SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Ross Barkley completes loan move to Aston Villa for 2020/21 campaign

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley will spend the 2020/21 season on loan with Premier League side Aston Villa. 

The 26-year-old midfielder has made 52 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League for Chelsea since joining from Everton in January 2018.

Barkley has made 86 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, netting on 11 occasions. 

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was delighted with the signing: "Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team."

