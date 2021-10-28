Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Doubtful for Chelsea to Face Newcastle United

    Author:

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt for Chelsea for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

    The 25-year-old has become a revelation this season under Thomas Tuchel since being given a chance to shine in the Blues team. It has seen him go onto make seven appearances in all competition for his boyhood club this term.

    But ahead of their Carabao Cup tie in midweek against Southampton, in which Chelsea won on penalties to reach the quarter-finals, Loftus-Cheek picked up a hip injury.

    sipa_35707156 (1)

    "Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday," said Tuchel post match on Tuesday.

    As Chelsea returned to Cobham for training on Thursday following a day off on Wednesday, Loftus-Cheek didn't join the rest of his teammates.

    As per Adam Newson, the midfielder trained on his own because is hasn't 'fully overcome' his hip issue.

    Loftus-Cheek is now a major doubt for Chelsea to face Newcastle. Tuchel is unlikely to want to risk the Englishman on Saturday considering their heavy and intense run of fixtures awaiting them between now and the end of the year. 

    sipa_35594770 (1)

    Chelsea did receive a quadruple boost though in the meantime on Thursday. Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder), Andreas Christensen (teeth), N'Golo Kante (muscle fatigue) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) were all involved in training with the first-team squad. 

    Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner who have sustained ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, were not involved meaning it's unlikely that they'll return at the weekend. 

    sipa_35371909 (2)
