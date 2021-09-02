Saul Niguez's Brother Makes Chelsea Admission Following 'Very Complicated' Move

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez joined the club on Deadline Day, managing to seal a late loan move, and his brother has now discussed the deal.

The 26-year-old is a Blues player following a season-long loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Marca via Sport Witness, Jordi Niguez has opened up regarding the move.

Chelsea FC

“There were moments in which he was considering staying and others in which it seemed that he was going to leave, but in the end, it was done." he said.

The deal looked to be in doubt as reports circualted that the paperwork was not submitted in time and the transfer depended on Atletico's move to re-sign Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

"The last hours of the market we live with nerves and also wanting to solve it.” Jordi continued.

Chelsea FC

The move to Chelsea is the first time that Saul has departed Atletico, a difficult decision for the Spaniard.

“It has been a very complicated and very thoughtful decision, and we support him in everything. My brother has lived Atleti from a very young age and he considered that he had to take this step.” Jordi admitted.

The 26-year-old joins a strong Chelsea squad under Thomas Tuchel and will be competing with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic for a place in the Blues midfield.

Speaking on the competition, his brother said: “The issue of competition is good too. In the world of football, nobody assures you of anything and that you are going to play as a starter. It is a great challenge for him.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube