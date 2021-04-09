Chelsea midfielder's agent continues to flirt with Italy return after recent comments

Jorginho has been tipped with a return to Italy this summer following his agent's remarks regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has insisted that he is completely focused on the remainder of the campaign as Chelsea search for FA Cup and Champions League glory while being in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

His agent João Santos however, has fuelled talk of a potential return to the Serie A for the Italian, whose current deal in west London runs until 2023.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss, Santos said: "He [Jorginho] wants to return to Italy. If Napoli will have the will to bring him back to the squad, we will be well-disposed," as quoted by Calcio Mercato and relayed by Sempre Milan.

"He [Jorginho] costs 50 million euros and still has a two-year contract. I think [Roman] Abramovich will offer a renewal shortly anyway."

Santos was further quizzed about the chances of his client sealing a switch to Juventus in the summer, amid interest from the Serie A leaders.

He replied: "[Fabio] Paratico [Juventus' Chief Football Officer] knows football. He is not attracting interest only from the Bianconeri, but also in Inter and AC Milan.”

Though Jorginho expressed his desire to extend his stay at Chelsea past this summer, he refused to rule out a return to Naples following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

"When you live at Napoli, you can never forget. I had a wonderful experience and I am very fond of the city and the fans," said the midfielder, speaking to Sky Sports Italia, as relayed by Sport Witness.

"Now honestly, I’m not thinking about it because my concentration is all on Chelsea. However, if there is the possibility [to return to Naples], one day, you don’t know when, to return, of course, I’d like it."

