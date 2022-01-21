Chelsea Must Be in 'The Right Mood' Says Tuchel Ahead of Spurs Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his side must be in 'the right mood' ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash with Tottenham in the Premier League.

The Blues have already faced, and beaten, Antonio Conte's Spurs twice in 2022, winning both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Chelsea are currently third in the league table, two places ahead of Tottenham, but they have played four games more than Conte's side.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Sunday afternoon fixture, Tuchel responded to questions asking whether his side would have a psychological advantage after winning their first two matches of 2022 with Spurs.

“I don’t know," he told the media. "We play now three matches in such a short time which is pretty unusual, uncommon normally.

"That’s why I think they know what we do, we know more or less what they do. It’s again for us to show up in games like this.

"They come from a late victory, that fives them a boost. We come from two wins in the Carabao Cup, that should give us confidence.

"We play the match, it’s not about having advantages and being philosophical about it. It’s about delivering, being in the right mood and attitude to deliver a top performance"

Tuchel went on to accept the responsibility of the game, despite having already gotten the better of Conte twice so far this year.

“It’s a big game. Of course we can do our mathematics but it is strange to look at the fixture and seeing teams competing for the same area of the table but having four games less.

"This can lead you to a wrong impression that you are comfortably ahead, which you are not."

