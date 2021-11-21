Skip to main content
Chelsea Must Prove Consistency in Title Race Declares Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that Chelsea must prove their consistency in the Premier League title race this season as they look to win their first piece of domestic silverware under the German.

The Blues lifted the Champions League last season and currently sit top of the Premier League table so far.

Speaking on Chelsea's title race via Express Sport, Tuchel has stated that his side must show consistency if they are to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the current campaign.

imago1008136872h

Discussing what it takes to win the Premier League title at Chelsea, he said: “Liverpool and Manchester City have the consistency which we need.

“That is the part we need to prove, because we have proved over 90 minutes that we can beat everybody.

Read More

“Those teams did it over years, and years. They challenge each other and push each other to an amount of points that has been really impressive. We have to prove this point."

imago1008136686h

Chelsea have proved to be the most consistent team in the league so far this season, sitting four points clear at the top of the table.

However, the season is still young and with the festive schedule to come, Tuchel's side must push forward in their pursuit of the title.

imago1008120226h
