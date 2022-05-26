Skip to main content

Chelsea Named as the Football Club With the Best Reputation for 2021

Chelsea have been named as the 'Football Club with the Best Reputation' for 2021 by the World Sport Organisation. 

The Blues enjoyed a highly successful year on the pitch in 2021 having won the Champions League and Super Cup, therefore adding more trophies to their cabinet. 

They have now also been awarded for their work off the pitch, with Chelsea being recognised as a club that have highlighted the 'potential for sport to influence positive change in society.' 

imago1012108474h

As revealed by the official club website, the west London outfit have been named as the 'Football Club with the Best Reputation' for last year.

They received 37% of the votes in the competition, with the winners being voted by people such as players, coaches and journalists, with the process being carried out in secret.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea won one of three titles that are awarded each year by the World Sport Organisation, with midfielder N'Golo Kante also being recognised.

He has been named as the 'Football Player with the Best Reputation' for 2021, with the Frenchman getting 62% of the votes.

imago1010318007h

Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso and Jorginho were also included in the top 50 players in the poll.

Chelsea are now set to be under new ownership, with the announcement of Todd Boehly's arrival at the club believed to be imminent. 

Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale at the beginning of March, with the Premier League and UK Government recently giving the go ahead for the sale to be completed.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012248383h
News

Report: Chelsea Scouting Finished Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1012188115h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Eye Chelsea's Reece James as Kyle Walker 'Successor'

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012248360h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Wants Four New Defenders' at Chelsea Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012248630h
News

Todd Boehly Left 'Enthused' By Stamford Bridge Visits & 'Would Do Anything' to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012115302h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Determined to Make it at Chelsea Amid Todd Boehly Talks

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012229033h (1)
News

Report: Jules Kounde Has 'Desire' to Play in Premier League Ahead of Chelsea Move

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011940230h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Working Out' €60M Jules Kounde Transfer Fee With Sevilla

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011825288h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Cool Interest in Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

By Matt Debono6 hours ago