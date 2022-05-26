Chelsea Named as the Football Club With the Best Reputation for 2021

Chelsea have been named as the 'Football Club with the Best Reputation' for 2021 by the World Sport Organisation.

The Blues enjoyed a highly successful year on the pitch in 2021 having won the Champions League and Super Cup, therefore adding more trophies to their cabinet.

They have now also been awarded for their work off the pitch, with Chelsea being recognised as a club that have highlighted the 'potential for sport to influence positive change in society.'

IMAGO / PA Images

As revealed by the official club website, the west London outfit have been named as the 'Football Club with the Best Reputation' for last year.

They received 37% of the votes in the competition, with the winners being voted by people such as players, coaches and journalists, with the process being carried out in secret.

Chelsea won one of three titles that are awarded each year by the World Sport Organisation, with midfielder N'Golo Kante also being recognised.

He has been named as the 'Football Player with the Best Reputation' for 2021, with the Frenchman getting 62% of the votes.

IMAGO / PA Images

Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso and Jorginho were also included in the top 50 players in the poll.

Chelsea are now set to be under new ownership, with the announcement of Todd Boehly's arrival at the club believed to be imminent.

Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale at the beginning of March, with the Premier League and UK Government recently giving the go ahead for the sale to be completed.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube