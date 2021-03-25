Chelsea named 'English Club of the Decade' ahead of Man City and Man United

Chelsea have been named as the English Club of the Decade for 2011-2020.

It was a decade filled with success for the Blues which saw them go onto win their biggest trophy of their history - the UEFA Champions League. The famous night in Munich back in 2012.

According to IFFHS, Chelsea beat Manchester City and Manchester United to the Club of the Decade in England.

Standings

1. Chelsea

2. Manchester City

3. Manchester United

4. Arsenal

5. Tottenham

6. Liverpool

7. Everton

*Rankings are decided by rating victories and draws from each competition.

Chelsea have clinched Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Europa League titles between 2011 and 2020, clinching them top spot in England.

2x Premier League - 2015, 2017

1x Champions League - 2012

2x Europa League - 2013, 2019

2x FA Cup - 2012, 2018

1x League Cup - 2015

