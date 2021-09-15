Chelsea Need to Improve for Final Five Champions League Group Stage Games, Says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his team must improve in the final five games of the Champions League group stage this season.

The Blues came out 1-0 winners in a cagey affair against Zenit,. with Romelu Lukaku bagging the only goal of the game.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel admitted his side must do better.

"We expected a tough one because it’s the highest competition in Europe. They have a lot of quality players. We had to be on our top level, like I said, I’m happy because we had to work a lot.

"It’s not easy, it is good to constantly perform on that level. Winning and another clean sheet is super important for the belief and for our process. We are not finished but we are in a good place to improve." he said.

The German won the Champions League with Chelsea just months after taking over from Frank Lampard and will be looking to retain the title in his first full season with the west London side.

"It is always tough, since I had the opportunity to coach in the Champions League. You need to adapt to different systems, styles of play, situations that can happen. You have to be absolutely focused and this is what we were. First step is done, there are many matches in the group to go." Tuchel finished.

