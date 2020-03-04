Kurt Zouma: Chelsea need to keep mentality shown against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hailed the Blues' performance against Liverpool after dumping the Reds out of the FA Cup.

A clean sheet and goals from Ross Barkley and Willian ensured that Chelsea's name will be in the quarter-final draw on Wednesday.

It was a stellar performance from the hosts on an evening where they outworked, out-fought and out-scored Jurgen Klopp's side.

Zouma showed signs of shakiness in the opening minutes, but grew into the game and produced a solid performance at centre-back alongside Antonio Rudiger.

The Frenchman reflected on the cup victory, and insists Chelsea now need to kick on.

"Everybody was fighting a lot for every ball, everyone running around and defending and attacking," Zouma said to the official Chelsea website. "It was a good game to watch I think and we did a very good game.

---------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provided an injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

---------

"Any clean sheet is good but especially against Liverpool. We know they have great players up front, they have a great team, and we did very well defensively and it is not just about defenders, all of us as a team played very well defensively, and offensively. We could have scored more.

"We did a good game but we need to stay focused because there are games when we can play good, and others when we are so-so. Maybe players are a bit tired, I don’t know, maybe we are not focused enough.

"Against Liverpool this is the mentality we need to keep every game. We have a very important game on Sunday [against Everton], we need to get the win at home and move on from there."

----------

ZOUMA HANDS BILLY GILMOUR PRAISE

----------

The quarter-final draw takes place on Wednesday 3rd March where Chelsea will find out their opponents in the sixth round.

Who do you want Chelsea to draw in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup? Let us know your favoured draw below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube