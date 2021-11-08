Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Need to Manage Christian Pulisic's Pain, Says Thomas Tuchel

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the club need to manager Christian Pulisic's pain ahead of the latest international break with the USMNT.

    The American captain has been called up for the November break with his country despite only making two substitute appearances for Chelsea since his injury in September.

    Speaking ahead of the break via Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel discussed how he must manage Pulisic's pain following the injury.

    imago1007848772h

    Read More

    When asked about how USMNT are going to use Pulisic during the break, Tuchel stated: "I hope that the US national team are responsible with him and they don’t overuse him too much in the international fixture."

    The Blues head coach continued to discuss what he must do when Pulisic returns from the break.

    imago1007848397h

    "Christian still feels a little bit of pain but of course, he absolutely wants to come back to full fitness and at his peak level of performance that he’s shown before," he said.

    "It’s a matter of managing the pain in his ankle, not a matter of a reinjury or anything like that. It’s just that things are still a bit painful for him."

    Chelsea face Leicester upon return from the break as they sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007758972h (1)
    News

    Chelsea Need to Manage Christian Pulisic's Pain, Says Thomas Tuchel

    just now
    imago1007848397h
    News

    Why Thomas Tuchel Is 'Frightened' of N'Golo Kante & Christian Pulisic During International Break

    27 minutes ago
    imago1007861251h (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Happy for Players Getting Called Up Despite Injury Concerns

    1 hour ago
    imago1007758972h (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Christian Pulisic Fitness Update After Chelsea Return From Ankle Injury

    2 hours ago
    imago1006465195h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Warns USMNT to Be 'Responsible' With Christian Pulisic

    2 hours ago
    imago1000033566h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Holding Talks With Norwich City to Replace Daniel Farke

    16 hours ago
    imago1007633015h
    News

    Report: Chelsea to 'Throw Themselves at Victor Osimhen'

    17 hours ago
    imago1007862692h
    Transfer News

    Report: Why Thomas Tuchel Won't Make 'Great Offer' for Kylian Mbappe

    17 hours ago