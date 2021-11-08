Chelsea Need to Manage Christian Pulisic's Pain, Says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the club need to manager Christian Pulisic's pain ahead of the latest international break with the USMNT.

The American captain has been called up for the November break with his country despite only making two substitute appearances for Chelsea since his injury in September.

Speaking ahead of the break via Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel discussed how he must manage Pulisic's pain following the injury.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about how USMNT are going to use Pulisic during the break, Tuchel stated: "I hope that the US national team are responsible with him and they don’t overuse him too much in the international fixture."

The Blues head coach continued to discuss what he must do when Pulisic returns from the break.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Christian still feels a little bit of pain but of course, he absolutely wants to come back to full fitness and at his peak level of performance that he’s shown before," he said.

"It’s a matter of managing the pain in his ankle, not a matter of a reinjury or anything like that. It’s just that things are still a bit painful for him."

Chelsea face Leicester upon return from the break as they sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube