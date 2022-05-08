'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has called for solidarity from his side as they look towards the end of the season.

The Blues have disappointed in recent weeks, going out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in a tie they could have won, and having dropped points a number of times recently in the Premier League.

Chelsea have three games left in the league to seal themselves a third place spot, as well as the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking after his side's disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves on the weekend, Azpilicueta called for his side to pick themselves up and push together.

"Everything is decided in the last couple of weeks and hopefully we can make it happen all together," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "We need a last push. We have to push ourselves.

"We have to do it even if we are all frustrated. We have to pick ourselves up together because we deserve to have a good end to the season."

The Blues captain told Sky Sports after the game that his side make too many mistakes for the level of competition they should be at.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We need to do the basics better. In the last couple of games we have conceded so many goals.

"The two boxes are the key areas. We scored two then conceded two at home. That is hard. Sometimes you need a 1-0 win.

"We have not been as sharp or as fluid as we've been before but we scored to go 2-0 and that should have been enough."

