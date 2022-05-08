Skip to main content

'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has called for solidarity from his side as they look towards the end of the season.

The Blues have disappointed in recent weeks, going out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in a tie they could have won, and having dropped points a number of times recently in the Premier League.

Chelsea have three games left in the league to seal themselves a third place spot, as well as the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

imago1011816331h

Speaking after his side's disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves on the weekend, Azpilicueta called for his side to pick themselves up and push together.

"Everything is decided in the last couple of weeks and hopefully we can make it happen all together," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "We need a last push. We have to push ourselves.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We have to do it even if we are all frustrated. We have to pick ourselves up together because we deserve to have a good end to the season."

The Blues captain told Sky Sports after the game that his side make too many mistakes for the level of competition they should be at.

imago1011819348h

"We need to do the basics better. In the last couple of games we have conceded so many goals.

"The two boxes are the key areas. We scored two then conceded two at home. That is hard. Sometimes you need a 1-0 win.

"We have not been as sharp or as fluid as we've been before but we scored to go 2-0 and that should have been enough."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011819996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1010435764h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Currently Behind Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011337104h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011863108h
News

Double Delight for Chelsea as Women Win WSL & U23s Avoid Premier League 2 Relegation

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011817036h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Brace Vs Wolves Perfect Confidence Booster Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011816321h
News

Christian Pulisic Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Finish Season Strong

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0041027185h
News

Report: Government Will Not Block Chelsea Sale if Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Remain

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1011841040h
News

How Todd Boehly Reacted to Chelsea Conceding in Stoppage Time Vs Wolves

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago