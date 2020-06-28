Frank Lampard admits his substitutions against Leicester City changed the game and conceded that he could've made nine changes at the break.

Ross Barkley scored the only goal of the game at the King Power Stadium in the second-half after he was one of the three changes made at the break.

But it will go down as one of the worst first-half performances this season for the Blues and Lampard admitted that his side were very fortunate.

"We haven’t played that bad since I’ve been here. We’ve played at lot better than that and lost games. We are lucky they didn’t take their chances," he said to BT Sport.

"I made three subs but I could have made eight or nine. The subs changed the game and it was better but it still wasn’t good enough

"The first rules of football are urgency and getting close to people and running and if you don’t do that you can’t compete.

"We were taking too many touches. Our game needs to be brighter than that. It was not there in the first half but there were glimpses of that in the second half."

"I am sorry if I sound too down. I am very happy we are through. The semi final, a trip to Wembley against a strong opponent whoever it is."

Chelsea have been handed a semi-final tie against Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup which will take place next month.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube