Chelsea's stance on RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann as potential Frank Lampard replacement

Chelsea were previously left unconvinced by RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann amid rumours tipping the German to step in should Frank Lampard be given the sack.

The Blues have endured a poor spell of form in recent weeks, taking just four points from their last six league outings, putting Lampard's job in serious danger.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea previously considered Nagelsmann but were left unconvinced by his credentials amid the German being a potential replacement for the under-fire Lampard.

Despite earning the nickname 'Baby Mourinho' early on in his coaching career, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has shown he's very much his own man after impressing with Hoffenheim and guiding his new team to the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Lampard is in the spotlight now more than ever, with Chelsea hitting a rough patch after going all guns blazing in the summer transfer window.

The pressure has been piling on the 42-year-old for over a month, as Chelsea's levels have dropped after an eye-catching start to the Premier League campaign

Despite there being constant noise surround Lampard's future at the club, the Chelsea board will not be pulling the trigger immediately giving Lampard, as some would say, his final chance to save his job.

The likes of Brendan Rodgers, current Leicester manager and Thomas Tuchel, ex-PSG boss, have been tipped as the top contenders for the Chelsea job if Lampard is shown the exit door.

