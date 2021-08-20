Chelsea 'Not Currently Actively Chasing' Midfield Signing This Summer

The Blues are not after a midfielder.

Chelsea are 'not currently actively chasing' a midfield signing this summer, despite injury concerns for N'Golo Kante, according to reports.

The Blues have also been linked with several midfield options this summer.

However, as per the Telegraph, Chelsea are not currently chasing a midfield signing.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Chelsea aren't in the market for a midfielder as things stand, with the Blues prioritising signing Sevilla's Jules Kounde as their next target.

The report continues to state that Chelsea have shown interest in Declan Rice but West Ham value the midfielder at £100 million, more than the club are willing to pay.

The Blues could make a late move for the midfield position 'if an opportunity presents itself'.

Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel's men have also been linked with AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has recently been linked with Manchester United.

Tchouameni currently plys his trade for Monaco in France, playing in midfield alongside former Blue Cesc Fabregas and has impressed in Ligue 1 recently and is subject to interest from Chelsea.

The final player that the Telegraph mention is Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, who has been offered to English clubs. The midfielder has previously been linked with Chelsea after talks with Barcelona failed.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will make a move for a midfielder this summer, with Tuchel revealing that he and his staff have had conversations regarding Trevoh Chalobah's versatility and potential to play as the fourth choice.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater are also contenders for the fourth midfield spot as the players remain at Chelsea. However, Barkley and Drinkwated have been told they can leave the club this summer.

