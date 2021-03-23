NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea not seen as Man City's 'strongest competition' this summer in race for Erling Haaland

Manchester City don't view Chelsea as their biggest threat in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 20, is the subject of heavy interest from across Europe as clubs all eye a centre-forward this summer and Haaland is the man everyone wants. 

Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid are three of the clubs who are circling, with Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also linked. 

He has a €75 million release clause at Dortmund but that doesn't come into effect until next summer. 

And a new report from the Telegraph claims that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City see Real Madrid as their 'strongest competition' in the £100 million race to sign Haaland this summer.

Real are expected to make 'significant moves' this summer for Haaland to challenge City, who are believed to be the frontrunners for the 20-year-old.

Chelsea have been mentioned in the report as they watch the situation but he is the Blues number one target this summer also.

Haaland delivered an update on his future whilst on international duty with Norway saying, "My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

The Dortmund forward also issued a transfer demand for interested parties, adding: "They must want me," when speaking about important factors if he is to consider moving clubs. 

Chelsea not seen as Man City's 'strongest competition' this summer in race for Erling Haaland

