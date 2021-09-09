Chelsea Offer Positive Romelu Lukaku Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Romelu Lukaku showed positive fitness signs ahead of Chelsea's clash against Aston Villa on Saturday evening after showing 'no signs of discomfort' during training at Cobham on Thursday.

Lukaku had scans earlier this week on a minor thigh problem which had been causing him some issues in recent weeks.

"I'll have a scan of my thigh first," he said. "I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea."

It remained to be seen whether he would feature for the Blues at the weekend following the conclusion of the international.

But Lukaku was pictured in training at Cobham on Thursday and the club provided an update of observation from what they saw during the penultimate session prior to Dean Smith's men making the trip to west London.

What was said?

In the official Chelsea website's segment of their gallery of Thursday's training, on Lukaku's inclusion they wrote: "Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic, Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Edouard Mendy were among those Blues back at our Surrey training base following midweek action for their national teams.

"The sight of Lukaku on the grass was particularly positive after the striker admitted following Belgium's victory over Czech Republic that he had been struggling with a minor thigh issue. Our number nine showed no signs of discomfort as he joined in the penultimate session before we host Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

"The returning faces also gave new loan signing Saul Niguez the chance to meet some of his new team-mates for the first time following his deadline day switch from Atletico Madrid."

Thomas Tuchel is expected to offer a full fitness update on his whole squad during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

