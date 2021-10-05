Chelsea Handed Thiago Silva & Ben Chilwell Updates Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea have been handed updates on defensive duo Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into the international break sitting at the top of the table after a 3-1 win against Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell started and scored for the Blues, while Silva also played the full 90 minutes.

Sipa USA

Now Silva jets off to join up with the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifiers, while Chilwell will also join the England squad after replacing Reece James.

Chelsea will return for their clash in two weeks time against Brentford in the league.

And the Blues have an update of the fitness and availability for the defensive duo.

Thiago Silva

The 37-year-old won't feature in Tuchel's back line when the Blues make the short trip through the capital to the Brentford Community Stadium

Silva will be playing with Brazil in their qualifiers, but their match against Uruguay takes place on October 15, a day before the league match.

Sipa USA

Tuchel admitted the Brazilian will arrive on the day of the game, all but confirming his absence for the London derby.

"He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It's impossible.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

Click here for the full story.

Ben Chilwell

The 24-year-old made his first league start of the season against Southampton. He capped it off with a goal to make amends for conceding a penalty earlier on in the second half.

Chilwell wasn't initially selected for England duty but after James' injury, he will now link up with the squad for their games against Andorra and Hungary.

His fitness is improving after just his second start in all competitions this term, as he offered a positive update which should put him in strong contention to face the Bees.

"I felt fine on Saturday fitness wise. I’ve been training hard and making sure my fitness is 100 per cent, so when I did have the opportunity to play I was fine to play 90, and make sure I could make the same runs in the 90th minute as I did in the first minute."

Click here for the full story.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube