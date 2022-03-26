Skip to main content
Chelsea Officials Continuing to Make Transfer Plans Despite Takeover Uncertainty

Chelsea officials are set to still continue with their transfer plans despite the ongoing speculation over their upcoming takeover. 

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the process is still set to take place. 

Raine Group are the merchant bank overseeing the sale, as they look to devise of shortlist of bidders to go to the next round of talks for the club.

imago1010479508h (3)

According to the i, officials at the west London side are still continuing with their transfer plans, despite the ongoing uncertainty over their new owners.

As a result of the sanctions on Abramovich the club are currently unable to buy or sell any players, or even renew any contracts for those currently playing for the World and European Champions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite this, the players are still set to be paid their wages on April 1, with the report suggesting that the club spend around £28 million a month on such payments.

There is an expectation that the club will be under new ownership in time for the summer transfer window, hence why officials at the west London side are still working on their transfer plans.

imago1010608629h (2)

The license that the club are currently working under is set to expire at the end of May.

Raine Group's shortlist is now reportedly extended to five groups, with an unknown bidder involved in the next stages.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

