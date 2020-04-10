Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea hold talks over contract extension

Chelsea have opened talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new long-term contract at the club.

After bad fortunes with injuries, the 27-year-old was left to sit on the sidelines for the first half of the season until December, when he returned to Frank Lampard's team.

Since then, Rudiger has locked down a spot in the Blues' defence and had impressed head coach Frank Lampard.

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea want to offer the centre-back a new three-year-deal, which includes an option of a further year.

However no agreement is thought to be close is close following the coronavirus outbreak.

An agreement is not close and discussions have been somewhat interrupted by the postponement of the season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are admirers of the German defender, and Chelsea are now looking to tie Rudiger down long-term.

His current deals expires in the summer of 2022.

Chelsea are also in talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman was all set to depart the club however a change of heart sees the 33-year-old 'happy' in west London.

