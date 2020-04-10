Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea hold talks over contract extension

Matt Debono

Chelsea have opened talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new long-term contract at the club. 

After bad fortunes with injuries, the 27-year-old was left to sit on the sidelines for the first half of the season until December, when he returned to Frank Lampard's team. 

Since then, Rudiger has locked down a spot in the Blues' defence and had impressed head coach Frank Lampard. 

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea want to offer the centre-back a new three-year-deal, which includes an option of a further year. 

However no agreement is thought to be close is close following the coronavirus outbreak.

An agreement is not close and discussions have been somewhat interrupted by the postponement of the season due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are admirers of the German defender, and Chelsea are now looking to tie Rudiger down long-term.

----------

READ MORE: Brazilian Willian sees his future at Chelsea hanging in the balance.

----------

His current deals expires in the summer of 2022. 

Chelsea are also in talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman was all set to depart the club however a change of heart sees the 33-year-old 'happy' in west London. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jadon Sancho told to stay at Borussia Dortmund amid Premier League interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been told by teammate Marco Reus to remain in Germany and snub a transfer back to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Premier League players announce collective COVID-19 'Players Together' initiative

A collective player initiative has been created by a huge number of Premier League players, it has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Why Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher doesn't want the 2019/20 season voided

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed his first season in senior football and the midfielder has admitted he would be gutted should the campaign be voided.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea eye loan deal for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho with option to buy

Chelsea are reportedly keen on landing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer on loan, with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the loan spell.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hold preliminary talks with Olivier Giroud over new deal

Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract as his deal is set to expire this summer.

Matt Debono

Report: Spurs make early moves to snap up out-of-contract Chelsea star Willian

Chelsea winger Willian is set to leave the club this summer after seven seasons and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to pounce on a deal for the Brazilian.

Matt Debono

Chelsea veteran Pedro confirms he will leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea winger Pedro has revealed he will be leaving the club this summer when his current deal comes to an end.

Matt Debono

"I'm feeling ready to go" - Christian Pulisic provides Chelsea injury boost

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed he is ready to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Matt Debono

Chelsea Liverpool Supercup lineups, highlights and match chat…

ScottKennedy

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea vs. Arsenal Europa League Final Game Chat and Highlights…

ScottKennedy

by

ScottKennedy