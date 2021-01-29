Chelsea open contract talks with Thiago Silva & Jorginho

Chelsea have reportedly opened contract talks with duo Thiago Silva and Jorginho over new deals at the club.

Silva's deal runs out at the end of the season after penning an initial one-year-deal in the summer. While Jorginho's deal ends in the summer of 2023 after signing a five-year contract after arriving in 2018.

READ MORE: The message Frank Lampard sent to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

And it appears that following Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea, the Blues are getting talks underway about extending both of their futures at the club.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Silva's deal has an option of a further year, but as per TuttoMercatoWeb via Sport Witness, Chelsea want to keep the Brazilian for a further two years until the end of the 2022/23 season.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on the influence Thiago Silva can have on his arrival as Chelsea Head Coach

Back in November 2020, the 36-year-old admitted he was open to staying at Chelsea beyond this season.

"This is my first experience in the Premier League. I hope to continue to play well and that my contract will be renewed."

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Silva's influence on the Chelsea side since his arrival from PSG in the summer has been noticeable, with his fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma previously hailing the Brazilian's ability.

"Thiago is a very good player. He’s very calm, he’s very experienced, he never gets stressed, his positioning is very good and he’s very, very clever without the ball, and with the ball too, even if he gets it when there’s pressure."

Chelsea are also looking at extending Jorginho's deal at the club by a further two years to the summer of 2025, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube