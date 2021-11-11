Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal For Biennial World Cups

Chelsea and the other 19 Premier League clubs have voted against a proposal by FIFA to have the World Cup played every two years, the Premier League have confirmed.

The proposal came from FIFA, who proposed the World Cup be changed from an event every four years to make it more often, happening every two.

But, all 20 Premier League clubs have now come together to vote against the proposal.

The Premier League wrote: "All 20 Premier League clubs have discussed the post-2024 International Match Calendar reform process and are unanimously opposed to FIFA’s proposal for biennial men’s World Cups, along with any plans involving significantly extended international windows.

"Clubs raised concerns about the negative impacts FIFA’s current proposals would have on player welfare, the fan experience, pre-season preparations and the quality of competitions."

With all 20 clubs against the proposal, it would be a surprise if FIFA still tried to force the legislation through.

Speaking on previously, Tuchel has suggested that he would rather his players play less games rather than have a World Cup every two years.

He said: "There’s too many windows, too many competitions, too many games for the top players. That increases only quantity but not quality. We are always fighting for quality. The supporters, everybody wants top players on the pitch and it’s too much. Simple as that.”

