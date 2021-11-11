Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal For Biennial World Cups

    Author:

    Chelsea and the other 19 Premier League clubs have voted against a proposal by FIFA to have the World Cup played every two years, the Premier League have confirmed.

    The proposal came from FIFA, who proposed the World Cup be changed from an event every four years to make it more often, happening every two.

    But, all 20 Premier League clubs have now come together to vote against the proposal.

    imago1007587462h

    The Premier League wrote: "All 20 Premier League clubs have discussed the post-2024 International Match Calendar reform process and are unanimously opposed to FIFA’s proposal for biennial men’s World Cups, along with any plans involving significantly extended international windows.

    "Clubs raised concerns about the negative impacts FIFA’s current proposals would have on player welfare, the fan experience, pre-season preparations and the quality of competitions."

    Read More

    With all 20 clubs against the proposal, it would be a surprise if FIFA still tried to force the legislation through.

    imago1007848779h

    Speaking on  previously, Tuchel has suggested that he would rather his players play less games rather than have a World Cup every two years.

    He said: "There’s too many windows, too many competitions, too many games for the top players. That increases only quantity but not quality. We are always fighting for quality. The supporters, everybody wants top players on the pitch and it’s too much. Simple as that.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0045289887h
    News

    Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal For Biennial World Cups

    35 seconds ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Chelsea Learn 2022/23 Premier League Dates Ahead of Qatar World Cup

    30 minutes ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    Petr Cech Makes Honest Bayern Munich & Barcelona Admission

    1 hour ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

    1 hour ago
    imago1003801536h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    2 hours ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

    2 hours ago
    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    3 hours ago
    imago1007444208h
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

    3 hours ago