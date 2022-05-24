Skip to main content

Chelsea ‘Optimistic’ of Striking Imminent Government Deal for Todd Boehly Takeover After Premier League Green Light

Chelsea are reportedly optimistic of striking a deal imminently with the United Kingdom Government for Todd Boehly's consortium to take over from Roman Abramovich as the Premier League have approved a deal.

The sporting body announced that they had approved the deal in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Therefore it looks increasingly likely that the deal could be concluded imminently, as soon as Tuesday night.

As per Dan Roan, Chelsea are optimistic about a deal being struck on May 24, with some final technical details still being discussed.

It is unclear as to what these details are but previous reports stated that the Government were set to approve the takeover of Chelsea, with an official announcement expected within 24 hours.

However, a spokesman for Boris Johnson provided an update on Tuesday, saying: "We are working closely with Chelsea to progress the sale. We are holding intense discussions with the relevant international partners to get the necessary approvals and we will set out further details as soon as we can.

"We want to get this process done as soon as possible while also ensuring the sanctions regime is protected, but we will say more on this as soon as we possibly can."

Ben Jacobs continued to report that the sale is 'very close' and now seen as a formality.

More movement is expected on Tuesday evening, with there being 'no danger' of a sale collapsing as Boehly's consortium are set to be officially named as owners.

