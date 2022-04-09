Skip to main content
Chelsea Outline Plans for Conor Gallagher Role Under Thomas Tuchel Next Season Following Crystal Palace Snub

Chelsea have outlined their plans for Conor Gallagher under Thomas Tuchel when he returns from his loan spell at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

The midfielder has been on fine form this season and received international recognition as he won Man of the Match on his England debut.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are now strongly considering keeping Gallagher next season and giving him a prominent role in Tuchel's squad.

imago1011079996h

This comes after Chelsea have rejected Crystal Palace's request to play Gallagher in the FA Cup semi-final against Tuchel's men.

Gallagher was not involved in the talks and didn't appeal to Chelsea asking to be allowed to play, per the report, leaving Vieira with a void to fill.

It now appears that he could return to the Chelsea squad next season and be given a huge role as Tuchel looks to rebuild an ageing midfield.

This comes after the German admitted he wants Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's Chelsea futures resolved in the summer, with both their deals expiring in 2023.

imago1011080023h

Speaking to the press, via football.london, he said: "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another. It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

If either are to depart, it would open up a key role in the Blues' midfield which Gallagher could fill.

imago1010647000h
