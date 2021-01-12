Roman Abramovich considering bringing back Avram Grant back to Chelsea in some capacity

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly pondering upon bringing former boss Avram Grant back to the club in some capacity.

Grant, 65, managed Chelsea during the 2007/08 campaign, wherein current Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, netted 20 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues as they finished runners-up in the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League.

According to TEAMtalk, the Russian billionaire is planning a re-union of some sort with Grant amid Chelsea's recent slump in form that he seen them drop to ninth in the Premier League table, just over a month after they were top of the pile.

The Israeli has formerly served as Director of Football at West Ham and Portsmouth as well.

With there being constant speculation about Lampard's future, Grant took to Instagram, jumping to his ex-player's defence and has called on Lampard to crack the ongoing case and prove his doubters wrong once and for all.

Grant has urged the Chelsea hierarchy to give Lampard time, the same manager under whom this Chelsea squad went on a 17-game unbeaten run - from late October through early December.

Abramovich still maintains a good relationship with Grant - the latter knows the club inside out and his return to the fold in west London wouldn't be the biggest surprise given the enormity of the task on the hands of this young Chelsea squad.

Though there have been reports confirming that Lampard's future at the club is in serious threat, the board are will not sack Lampard in the foreseeable future, giving the 42-year-old a last shot at saving his job.

