Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Held Face to Face Talks With Vladimir Putin & Volodymyr Zelensky in Mediator Role During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has held a series of meetings as he acts as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. He has met with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes following his sanctioning by both the UK Government and European Union, forcing him to put Chelsea Football Club up for sale.

As per the Times, Abramovich has held a series of meetings with a member of the Ukrainian parliament in Istanbul as well as met with Putin and Zelensky in his role as a mediator.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported that Abramovich has held a series of meetings with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar & member of the Ukrainian parliament, in Istanbul. Abramovich's role is as an unofficial mediator in the conflict.

He also travelled to Moscow and Kyiv, where he has met with Russian president Putin and Ukrainian leader Zelensky, passing messages between the two including a handwritten note.

Since his private jet is under EU sanctions, Abramovich has been flying on a plane registered to a Turkish company.

Chelsea have suffered the consequences of Abramovich's sanctioning as they cannot engage in contract negotiations, transfer activity, sell merchandise or tickets for home Premier League matches.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Russian listed the Club for sale on March 2 after the Government released reasoning for his sanctioning.

In a statement released by gov.uk, it states: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

However, it has been reported that Zelensky prevented the United States of America from imposing further sanctions on Abramovich due to his role as a mediator.

