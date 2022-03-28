Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Held Face to Face Talks With Vladimir Putin & Volodymyr Zelensky in Mediator Role During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has held a series of meetings as he acts as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. He has met with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes following his sanctioning by both the UK Government and European Union, forcing him to put Chelsea Football Club up for sale.

As per the Times, Abramovich has held a series of meetings with a member of the Ukrainian parliament in Istanbul as well as met with Putin and Zelensky in his role as a mediator.

imago1010295040h

It was reported that Abramovich has held a series of meetings with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar & member of the Ukrainian parliament, in Istanbul. Abramovich's role is as an unofficial mediator in the conflict.

He also travelled to Moscow and Kyiv, where he has met with Russian president Putin and Ukrainian leader Zelensky, passing messages between the two including a handwritten note.

Since his private jet is under EU sanctions, Abramovich has been flying on a plane registered to a Turkish company.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have suffered the consequences of Abramovich's sanctioning as they cannot engage in contract negotiations, transfer activity, sell merchandise or tickets for home Premier League matches.

imago1010175273h (4)

The Russian listed the Club for sale on March 2 after the Government released reasoning for his sanctioning.

In a statement released by gov.uk, it states: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea. 

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

However, it has been reported that Zelensky prevented the United States of America from imposing further sanctions on Abramovich due to his role as a mediator.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Two Parties Ready to Improve Bid & Given Green Light for London Meetings Ahead of April 11 Deadline

By Matt Debono51 minutes ago
imago0004808629h
News

Revealed: Why Stephen Pagliuca Can't Release Details of His Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Chelsea Preferred Bidders Given Green Light to Meet Staff & Arrange Tours

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1010837067h
News

Two of Four Chelsea Bidders Ready to Increase Offers as Raine Group Allow Auction Process

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1010724513h
News

Edouard Mendy on His Save in Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid Last Season

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1010882705h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race for Tchouameni As Agent Denies Real Madrid Agreement

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1010700047h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals What Sadio Mane Says to Him Before Every Time Chelsea Face Liverpool

By Jago Hemming17 hours ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Boehly Consortium Remain 'Frontrunners' for Chelsea Due to Uncertainty Over Broughton & Pagliuca Ability to Complete Deal

By Nick Emms18 hours ago